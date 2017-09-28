Watch Busy Philipps in Grizzly Bear's Dark New 'Losing All Sense' Video

Grizzly Bear bend reality into reality television in the surreal new video for "Losing All Sense." The track appears on the band's new album, Painted Ruins.

The Cody Critcheloe-directed clip opens with a glamorous, yet beleaguered woman played by Busy Philipps, emerging from a limousine sopping wet and walking into a restaurant. She joins a group of very blond women and one very sleazy man. As the other women torment Philipps' character, the clip cuts to Grizzly Bear's Ed Droste and gender fluid actress Freckle performing the tune as a glitzy lounge act.

The "Losing All Sense" clip grows even weirder when it's revealed that the dinner is actually being filmed for a reality show. A fight suddenly erupts and amidst the chaos, Philipps' character is served a bowl of blue soup. After dipping a hand into the dish, she's transported to an idyllic lake, from which she emerges anew, with Freckle now portraying the character. On the lakeshore, the woman encounters the man from dinner. While he sheds a tear, a piano drops from the sky and crushes him.

Speaking with Dazed about the video, Droste said, " The video is even more of a dichotomy – it's like David Lynch meets the The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills meets Heathers or something. It's kind of campy and dark and surreal."

Grizzly Bear will embark on a world tour in support of Painted Ruins October 5th in Dublin, Ireland. The band kicks off a North American run November 1st in Boston.