Watch Grizzly Bear's Liberating 'Mourning Sound' Video

Grizzly Bear have released their colorful new video for "Mourning Sound," a track off the group's upcoming LP Painted Ruins.

Filmed in Paris by director Beatrice Pegard, "Mourning Sound" stars Harry Potter actress Clemence Poesy in what the band describes as "a playful, pastel-drenched commentary on women's liberation."

The video features a group of women dancing around a mansion, with winking nods to marriage and motherhood before the group take part in some strange ritual. There are also brief NSFW flashes in the form of buttocks that are used as bongos and breasts that spontaneously shoot rainbows.

Painted Ruins, Grizzly Bear's first LP since 2012's Shields, arrives Friday. The night before, on August 17th, Grizzly Bear will perform "Mourning Sound" on Late Show With Stephen Colbert.

In November, Grizzly Bear will embark on their first North American tour in four years, wit the six-week trek kicking off November 1st in Boston.