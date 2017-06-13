Watch Green Day Relive Punk Glory Days in New 'Revolution Radio' Video

Green Day return to their roots in the new video for "Revolution Radio," bashing out the title track from their 2016 album at 924 Gilman Street, the famed Berkeley punk venue where they started the band.

Related Inside Green Day's Revolutionary Rebirth After unplanned four-year break, Hall of Fame punk trio had to figure out how to rock again

The video mixes Green Day's performance of the electrifying "Revolution Radio" with archival footage of them performing at 924 Gilman decades ago. Despite the vast differences in age, video quality and hairstyles, the clip shows little in Green Day's world has changed including Billy Joe Armstrong's sneering vocals and guitar riffs, Mike Dirnt's bass-playing power stance and the goofy faces Tré Cool makes while drumming.

Green Day will embark on a European tour in support of Revolution Radio this month and have another North American leg scheduled for later this summer. That run begins August 1st at the White River Amphitheater in Auburn, Washington and wraps September 16th at the Rose Bowl in Los Angeles.