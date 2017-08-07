Watch Gorillaz Tear Up Dance Floor in 'Strobelite' Video

Gorillaz have dropped their visually transfixing new video for "Strobelite," the Humanz track featuring emerging singer Peven Everett.

"Strobelite" finds Gorillaz' Noodles and 2D – looking like Second Life avatars – tearing up the dance floor at a club straight out of Tron while Everett performs the Humanz cut surrounded by actual humans. Midway through the video, a blatantly disguised man slides 2D some sort of hallucinogen.

The video also boasts blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameos from Albarn and some of Humanz guests like Savages' Jehnny Beth, De La Soul's Posdnous and more.

The video was directed by pseudonymous "Raoul Skinbeck," a friend of the Gorillaz' Murdoc Niccals who has "a long and illustrious career in producing TV ads for a local double glazing company based in Stoke-on-Trent, and Murdoc thought he'd be rather good at making pop videos," the animated band said. Curiously, the band's "director" has no other credits or information available online.

On August 18th, exactly one week after Gorillaz headline San Francisco's Outside Lands Festival, the band will release a Kaytranda remix of "Strobelite." Albarn and company's North American tour in support of Humanz officially kicks off in September.