Watch Gaslamp Killer Explore 'Sins' in Chilling NSFW Short Film

Experimental producer-DJ the Gaslamp Killer unveiled a jarring new short film, Sins: The Instrumentalepathy Album Film, featuring music from his 2016 LP, Instrumentalepathy.

Photographer and filmmaker Marielle Tepper directed Sins, which offers a striking visual portrait of the seven deadly sins. Tepper's depictions range from grotesque to goofy to NSFW, while Gaslamp Killer tracks like "Listen for My Whistle" and "Good Morning" provide a suitably eerie soundtrack.

Over seven minutes, Tepper explores gluttony through a pig-faced man gorging on snacks, sloth through an old man with scraggly hair and long nails trapped in a cluttered room, lust through a surreal striptease and pride through a showman who swallows half a selfie stick before taking a photo of himself. The clip comes to a unexpected end when Teller turns the story to a bleary-eyed boy who wanders away from his computer and joins a dinner table tableau designed to recall the Last Supper.

"In Christian tradition, sinning is, by definition, negative," Tepper said in a statement. "But, to me, sins are descriptions of certain behaviors – not thoughts. So, I tried to separate those actions from the judgment that is always fastened to them: Negativism. I did this by setting out to make a video that is engaging, surprising and fun to watch – adjectives that, to me, add up to a positive experience. Sins are not only a part of life; they are, as often as not, a lot of fun."

The Gaslamp Killer released Instrumentalepathy last September via his own imprint, Cuss Records. The album marked the producer's first since 2012's Breakthrough and was made as he recovered from a near-fatal scooter accident. The Gaslamp Killer will embark on a world tour in support of Instrumentalepathy this summer, with a handful of dates scheduled in North America starting August 5th in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Gaslamp Killer North American Tour Dates

8/5 – Nashville, TN @ Deep Tropics

8/11 – Phoenix, AZ @ Press Room

8/20 – Crook County, OR @ Oregon Eclipse

9/29 – Darlington, MD @ Luna Light

10/18 – Los Angeles, CA @ Low End Theory 11-Year Anniversary