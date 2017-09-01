Trending

Watch 'Game of Thrones' Actors' Charming Tom Waits Cover

Kristofer Hivju, who plays Tormund, posted Instagram video of several cast members performing "I Hope That I Don't Fall in Love With You" on HBO set

Several 'Game of Thrones' actors, including Kristofer Hivju (Tormund) covered a Tom Waits song in an on-set video. Credit: Steve Jennings/WireImage

Several Game of Thrones cast members cover Tom Waits' "I Hope That I Don't Fall in Love With You" in a charming on-set video, filmed on a trailer doorstep. Kristofer Hivju, who plays wildling Tormund Giantsbane, posted the clip on Instagram.

The brief video features Richard Dormer (Beric Dondarrion) on ukulele, Iain Glen (Ser Jorah) on acoustic guitar and both Hivju and Rory McCann (the Hound) on vocals. The ramshackle quartet sing in gruff unison as the wind blows loudly in the background. "BROTHERS WITHOUT BANJOS," Hivju wrote in his Instagram post. "Our new album is called: "What will fate bring us???"

"I Hope I Don't Fall in Love With You" appeared on Waits' debut LP, 1973's Closing Time.


Game of Thrones wrapped its seventh season on Sunday with a shocking, twist-filled episode, "The Dragon and the Wolf." The installment concluded with a pivotal sex scene between Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen – along with the reveal that the characters are actually related.

In an HBO cast commentary video about the episode, actress Emilia Clarke (Daenerys) admitted it was "weird" for the actors to play the scene. "The reality of what they are to each other, I don't know how that's going to ... I think [gags] might be the reaction," she said.