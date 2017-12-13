Watch G-Eazy, Halsey Perform Rousing 'Him & I' on 'Kimmel'

G-Eazy recruited Halsey to perform his recently issued single "Him & I" on Tuesday's Jimmy Kimmel Live. The duo took a cinematic approach. A camera followed a crooning Halsey as she strolled down an alley to the show's outdoor stage, while another tracked G-Eazy rolling up to the venue in a Mercedes-Benz.

The singer and rapper gazed into each other's eyes throughout the track, which they wrote about their real-life romance. "2017 Bonnie and Clyde/ Wouldn't see the point of living on if one of us died," G-Eazy rhymed over live drums and keyboards.

The Oakland rapper took a more minimalist approach while performing his single "No Limit," bouncing around the stage as he boasted over a synth loop and cracking snare fills.

Both tracks highlight G-Eazy's upcoming LP, The Beautiful & Damned, out December 15th. The emcee will promote the album with a North American tour launching February 15th in Houston.