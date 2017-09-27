Watch G-Eazy, Cardi B Perform Slick 'No Limit' on 'Fallon'

G-Eazy recruited collaborator Cardi B to perform his punchy new single "No Limit" on Tuesday's Tonight Show.

The track took on a harder edge onstage, with a live drummer bolstering the atmospheric synth and DJ-helmed programming. G-Eazy also pursued a gritty visual style, masking the cameras with a faded, black-and-white filter. Between his one-night-stand boasts, the Bay Area rapper playfully bounced around the stage, even popping up behind Cardi B to make a series of goofy faces and announce his plan to "turn Jimmy Fallon into a nightclub."

G-Eazy released the studio version of "No Limit" – which features A$AP Rocky on the hook – in early September. The track followed a batch of four new songs from the previous month: "Get a Bag" (with Jadakiss), "Just Friends," "Wave" and "Nothing Wrong."

In June, the rapper announced plans to release his next LP, The Beautiful and Damned, in the fall, though he's yet to detail a release date or track list. In March, G-Eazy issued the Step Brothers EP, which follows his 2015 album, When It's Dark Out.