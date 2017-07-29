Watch Future, Nicki Minaj's Luxurious 'You Da Baddest' Video

Future continues to drop new music even after releasing a pair of chart-topping LPs, with the prolific rapper teaming with Nicki Minaj for their new video "You Da Baddest."

The Benny Boom-directed video, filmed in Miami in February, finds Minaj strutting around in a variety of bikinis throughout the video, which unintentionally causes fights to break out among the hotel's guests.

All the while, Future delivers his verses on the hotel's rooftop overlooking the ocean as well as a canopied walkway on the resort's grounds.

Even after releasing Future and HNDRXX in consecutive weeks this February, Future continues to tack on new tracks to the streaming versions of his albums: Future has seen the addition of his all-star "Mask Off" remix, the Drake collaboration "Used to This" and the YG-featuring "Extra Luv."

"You Da Baddest" can now be found as a bonus track on HNDRXX, along with Future's recent single "Pie" with Chris Brown.

While Minaj hasn't released a new album since 2014's The Pinkprint, the rapper has kept busy this summer with her Remy Ma beef as well as appearances on tracks like Katy Perry's "Swish Swish," DNCE's "Kissing Strangers," Gucci Mane's "Make Love" and Major Lazer's "Run Up."