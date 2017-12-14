Watch Future Islands' Cinematic New 'Beauty of the Road' Video

Future Islands capture their enthralling live performances in the new video for "Beauty of the Road." The track appears on the indie group's latest album, The Far Field.

The Jay Buim-directed clip arrives as Future Islands wrap up their extensive 2017 touring schedule, at the end of which they'll have played 117 live shows in support of The Far Field. The "Beauty of the Road" video offers a gorgeous distillation of those performances. Shot primarily in slow motion, the footage complements the steady mid-tempo tune, offering a unique look at the grand and graceful stage presence of singer Samuel T. Herring.

Future Islands released The Far Field in April. The album marked the group's fifth LP and followed their 2014 breakout, Singles, which became a surprise hit after a viral performance of "Seasons (Waiting on You)" on The Late Show. Despite playing 117 shows in 2017, Future Islands are scheduled for a massive 2018 tour run that will take them back to the United Kingdom and Europe next summer.



In an interview with Rolling Stone, Herring spoke about Future Islands' live shows and how important they are to him. "I don't really have a 'happy place,'" he said. "A happy memory is also something you long for, something that's not there, so I don't really have them. I go to the coast when I'm home and it makes me feel like a kid again. It's beautiful to hear the sounds, to smell it. … But it all becomes the longing for something that's not there. My happiest place in this world is the stage. That's where I have purpose. It's what makes me know I deserve to be – not that I need to be – on this earth."

