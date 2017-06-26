Watch Future, Chris Brown Throw House Party in 'Pie' Video

Future kept up his prolific pace for Sunday's BET Awards as the rapper followed up the debut performance of his Kendrick Lamar-featuring "Mask Off" remix with the video for new song "Pie," featuring Chris Brown.

The video features Future and Brown shrewdly navigating turning "the side piece to a nine-piece," as various women keep showing up unannounced at the rapper's mansion. The video ends with the two artists and a dozen women throwing a dance party in the living room.

"Pie" arrives four months after Future dropped a pair of Number One albums, Future and HNDRXX, in consecutive weeks in February. It's unclear whether "Pie" is just a one-off single or evidence that Future has yet another album or mixtape in the works.

After headlining the Summerfest Cruise later this month, the rapper will embark on his Future HNDRXX world tour starting August 13th in West Palm Beach, Florida.