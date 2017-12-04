Watch Franz Ferdinand's Vivid 'Always Ascending' Video

Franz Ferdinand released a dreamlike video for their latest single, "Always Ascending." The band members float around in slow-motion and perform the winding dance-rock single against a series of shifting, abstract backdrops.

When not playing guitar, singer Alex Kapranos mugs for the camera and wildly gesticulates near an array of microphones as a waterfall gushes behind him. The Scottish quintet filmed the clip in Paris with French directors AB/CD/CD (Lilly Allen, Sparks, Panda Bear).

"We're happy to now be Always Ascending on the screen, with ABCDCD capturing the mood of the song and likenesses of the band in perfect detail," Kapranos said in a statement. "This is pretty much a typical Sunday afternoon round at Franz Ferdinand's flat."

The synth-fueled "Always Ascending" is the title-track from the the band's upcoming fifth LP, out February 9th. Franz Ferdinand will launch a massive world tour on Monday, December 4th in Seattle.