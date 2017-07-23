Trending

Watch Frank Ocean Serenade Brad Pitt at FYF Fest

Actor delivers understated piece of performance art while singer performs "Close to You" and cover of "Never Can Say Goodbye"

Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance during Frank Ocean's FYF Fest set in Los Angeles Saturday, with the actor delivering a piece of performance art while Ocean sang his "Close to You" and a cover of the Jackson 5 classic "Never Can Say Goodbye."

For the performance, Brad Pitt stood by the side of the stage with his back to Ocean, his ear to a cellphone as if the singer was communicating through the device; occasionally, Pitt would mock-talk into the cellphone, with Ocean and Pitt both projected onto FYF Fest's video screens.

Pitt's cameo came months after the actor admitted in a revealing GQ interview that Ocean's Blonde helped him through a turbulent time in his personal life.

"I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean," Pitt said of his post-divorce listening habits. "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."

Check out another view of Ocean's serenade to Pitt below: