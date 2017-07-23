Watch Frank Ocean Serenade Brad Pitt at FYF Fest

Brad Pitt made a surprise appearance during Frank Ocean's FYF Fest set in Los Angeles Saturday, with the actor delivering a piece of performance art while Ocean sang his "Close to You" and a cover of the Jackson 5 classic "Never Can Say Goodbye."

Related Brad Pitt's Revealing Interview: 5 Things We Learned Speaking to GQ, Brad Pitt talked giving up weed, how Jimi Hendrix may have written a song at his house, why he loves Frank Ocean

For the performance, Brad Pitt stood by the side of the stage with his back to Ocean, his ear to a cellphone as if the singer was communicating through the device; occasionally, Pitt would mock-talk into the cellphone, with Ocean and Pitt both projected onto FYF Fest's video screens.

Pitt's cameo came months after the actor admitted in a revealing GQ interview that Ocean's Blonde helped him through a turbulent time in his personal life.



"I've been listening to a lot of Frank Ocean," Pitt said of his post-divorce listening habits. "I find this young man so special. Talk about getting to the raw truth. He's painfully honest. He's very, very special. I can't find a bad one."

Check out another view of Ocean's serenade to Pitt below: