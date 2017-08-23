Foo Fighters bash out a rock and roll fairytale in the video for their new song, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." The track will appear on the band's upcoming LP, Concrete and Gold, out September 15th.



Related Dave Grohl on How Foo Fighters Made New LP With Pop Producer "What's the strangest thing for this band to do at this point?" singer asks. "Just to go into a studio and make a fucking album like a normal band"

Frontman Dave Grohl directed the beautifully stylized clip, which finds two young girls – Grohl's 11-year-old daughter Violet and 8-year-old daughter Harper – in a cozy cabin reading the song's lyrics in an old book while the group begins to play the stomping rocker on the roof. As "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" builds, the girls become aware of the ruckus, jumping for joy at first but eventually growing annoyed as they try to get some sleep.

Eventually, Foo Fighters begin puncturing holes in the roof and after the two girls fight over the discarded book, a strange light source lifts them off the ground. The clip ends in a gorgeous flurry of light as Foo Fighters tear through the song's final rousing chorus.

Grohl and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins premiered "The Sky Is a Neighborhood" with a live acoustic version in May. The full band recently performed it live for the first time during a festival performance in Iceland where they also debuted another new song, "La Dee Da." The band has also performed Concrete and Gold cut "Dirty Water" live, while they teased the LP with a surprise new song, "Run."

Concrete and Gold marks the Foo Fighters' first LP since 2014's Sonic Highways, while it also follows their 2015 EP, Saint Cecilia. The band recorded Concrete and Gold with contemporary pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink and more. The album will also feature a guest appearance from Paul McCartney, who plays drums on one track.

The band will embark on a North American tour in support of Concrete and Gold October 14th in Richmond, Virginia. The group will also headline a new one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, October 7th in San Bernardino, California. The lineup also features Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant and Liam Gallagher.