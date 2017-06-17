Watch Foo Fighters Premiere New Song 'Lah Di Da' at Iceland Festival

Foo Fighters performed Friday night at Iceland's Secret Solstice Festival, where Dave Grohl and company debuted a new track titled "Lah Di Da."

The supercharged track boasts start-stop riffing courtesy of the band's multi-guitar attack, with Grohl singing on the pre-chorus, "Keep your pretty promise to yourself."

In addition to "Lah Di Da," Foo Fighters also staged the debut performance of their surprise new single "Run" and served up the first full-band run-through of "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," which Grohl and Taylor Hawkins initially premiered at an acoustic benefit concert in May.

"If you want, we can play all the new Foo Fighters music for you first before anybody else," Grohl told the crowd. "We really could." All three new songs will likely appear on the band's upcoming follow-up to 2014's Sonic Highways.

Also during the Secret Solstice show, Grohl's eight-year-old daughter Harper joined the band on drums to cover Queen's "We Will Rock You."

"My daughter said 'Daddy, I want to play the drums.' And I said, 'Okay, you want me to teach you?' She said yes. And then I said, 'Do you want to get up on stage in front of 20,000 people in Iceland and play?' And she said yes," Grohl said before launching into a drums-only rendition of the Queen classic. "There's another Grohl at the drum set now."







