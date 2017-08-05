Foo Fighters played a last-minute post-Lollapalooza afterparty Friday night in Chicago, where Jane's Addiction's Perry Farrell joined Dave Grohl and company for a rendition of Nothing's Shocking's "Mountain Song."

Prior to the performance, Grohl praised Farrell as "the one person responsible for that revolution in music… thank god for that first Lollapalooza," the singer told the roughly 1,100 people at Chicago's Metro.

Farrell is one of the co-founders of Lollapalooza, which was initially conceived as a roving farewell tour for Jane's Addiction in 1990 before becoming a stationary Windy City summer festival in 2005.

Farrell and Foo Fighters have routinely performed "Mountain Song" together, most recently at the band's guest-filled January 2015 concert at Los Angeles' the Forum. Two months before that, in November 2014, Foo Fighters, Farrell and Eagles' Joe Walsh performed the Nothing's Shocking song at the band's Roxy club show.

On Friday, Foo Fighters – who are not scheduled to perform at this year's Lollapalooza – played a massive 32-song concert that featured five cuts off their upcoming, Paul McCartney-featuring LP Concrete & Gold: "The Sky Is a Neighborhood," "Run," "Sunday Rain," La Dee Da" and "Dirty Water."