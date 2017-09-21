Watch Foo Fighters' Drum-Off With James Corden on 'Carpool Karaoke'

Foo Fighters roared through old hits with James Corden during their surprise installment of "Carpool Karaoke." The entire band squeezed into Corden's car for The Late Late Show sing-along segment, which culminated with a three-way drum-off at Guitar Center.

Corden and Grohl belted emphatically from the opening moments of Foo Fighters' "All My Life." The rest of the band looked on in amusement as the karaoke duet continued through "Best of You," "Learn to Fly" and new cut, "The Sky Is a Neighborhood." Corden gesticulated wildly and pumped his fists. "Did you like my air drums?" he asked Grohl. The lead singer replied, "Keep your fucking hands on the wheel, man!"

Between songs, Corden grilled other members of the Foo Fighters on touring life and their first memories of Grohl. "Nirvana had just collapsed, so [my reaction to meeting Grohl] was awe," bassist Nate Mendel remembered. "He's the guy from Nirvana?" quipped Rami Jaffee.

The segment ended with a trip to Guitar Center, where Grohl, Taylor Hawkins and Corden began their drum-off. After Hawkins buried Corden under an avalanche of percussion, The Late Late Show host admitted defeat and led the Foo Fighters through a raucous cover of Rick Astley's "Never Gonna Give You Up." He finished the song with a victorious kick to the mic stand.

Corden typically recruits pop stars for his viral-friendly series, but a handful of rock artists have appeared on the recurring late-night segment. Red Hot Chili Peppers joined for a wacky installment last summer, with singer Anthony Kiedis battling Corden in a wrestling showdown on a stranger's lawn. Metallica linked up with comedian Billy Eichner last month for the show's Apple Music web series spin-off; with frontman James Hetfield behind the wheel, the band admitted embarrassing truths in the game "Metal Have I Ever."



Foo Fighters released their cameo-heavy ninth LP, Concrete and Gold, last week. In a recent Rolling Stone cover story, the band detailed the anything-goes sessions that led to collaborations with Paul McCartney and Justin Timberlake, among others.



"We'd drink whiskey in the parking lot [with Timberlake]," Grohl said. "He was really, really cool. Then the night before his last day, he says, 'Can I sing on your record? I don't want to push it, but – I just want to be able to tell my friends.' " "He nailed it," Grohl added of the singer's "la la la" backing vocals on "Make It Right." "I'm telling you – the guy's going somewhere."

