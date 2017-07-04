Watch Foo Fighters Debut Bruising New Song 'Dirty Water'

The Foo Fighters debuted a scorching new song, "Dirty Water," during their concert at the AccorHotels Arena in Paris Monday. The track will appear on the group's upcoming LP, Concrete and Gold, out September 15th.



"Dirty Water" begins as a no frills alt-rock tune that finds Dave Grohl singing over a well-textured blend of jangly guitars. But eventually, the Foo Fighters let their steady vamp recede and — following a brief second of silence — commence head banging as they tear through the song's blistering, arena-sized second half.

Prior to "Dirty Water," the Foo Fighters premiered another Concrete and Gold cut, "Lah Dee Da," onstage in Iceland. The band first teased their new record with a surprise new song, "Run."

Concrete and Gold follows the Foo Fighters' 2014 album Sonic Highways and their 2015 follow-up EP, Saint Cecilia. The band recorded Concrete and Gold with contemporary pop producer Greg Kurstin, who has worked with Adele, Sia, Pink and more.

The Foo Fighters will embark on a North American tour in support of Concrete and Gold October 14th in Richmond, Virginia. The group will also headline a new one-day festival, Cal Jam 17, October 7th in San Bernardino, California. The lineup also features Queens of the Stone Age, Cage the Elephant and Liam Gallagher.