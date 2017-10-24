Trending

Watch Fiona Apple's Goofy Sonny and Cher Halloween Cover

Singer duets "I Got You Babe" in costume alongside Instagram star Lili Hayes

Fiona Apple reunited with Instagram's beloved senior citizen, Lili Hayes, for a goofy, costumed cover of Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe."

The clip was part of Hayes' ongoing Halloween series, for which she's posted a new photo or video of herself in costume every day since the beginning of October. With Apple donning a long black Cher wig and Hayes sporting Bono's signature mustache, the pair swayed hand-in-hand as they crooned the beloved 1965 duet. Elsewhere, Apple and Hayes exchanged Eskimo kisses and contended with a very good dog intent on joining the performance.

Prior to their Sonny and Cher cosplay, Apple and Hayes shared a pair of Valentine's Day videos in which they sang Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You." Prior to those clips, Hayes son, director Kevin Hayes, posted a video of Apple singing an a cappella cover of SWV's 1992 single, "Weak."