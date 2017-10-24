Watch Fiona Apple's Goofy Sonny and Cher Halloween Cover

Fiona Apple reunited with Instagram's beloved senior citizen, Lili Hayes, for a goofy, costumed cover of Sonny and Cher's "I Got You Babe."

The clip was part of Hayes' ongoing Halloween series, for which she's posted a new photo or video of herself in costume every day since the beginning of October. With Apple donning a long black Cher wig and Hayes sporting Bono's signature mustache, the pair swayed hand-in-hand as they crooned the beloved 1965 duet. Elsewhere, Apple and Hayes exchanged Eskimo kisses and contended with a very good dog intent on joining the performance.

Prior to their Sonny and Cher cosplay, Apple and Hayes shared a pair of Valentine's Day videos in which they sang Frankie Valli's "Can't Take My Eyes Off You" and Stevie Wonder's "I Just Called to Say I Love You." Prior to those clips, Hayes son, director Kevin Hayes, posted a video of Apple singing an a cappella cover of SWV's 1992 single, "Weak."