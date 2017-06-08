Watch Fifth Harmony's Wild Motel Party in New 'Down' Video

Fifth Harmony's "Down" video takes place in a wild motel party with Gucci Mane. The new single is also the group's first without original member Camila Cabello, who exited in 2016 to pursue a solo career.

The James Larese-directed clip opens with the group not-so-subtly reiterating their new four-person lineup: Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui. After an SUV drops them off, the foursome climb the steps to a motel balcony and enter through four separate doorways.

The quartet croons the love-struck pop gem while performing in the parking lot and alone in their own rooms. Gucci Mane raps on the building's steps, gliding over a bruising bass.

"Down" is the first single off Fifth Harmony's upcoming third LP, which will follow last year's 7/27. A release date and title have yet to be announced.

Meanwhile Cabello recently shared her debut single, "Crying in the Club," which will appear on her upcoming album, The Hurting The Healing The Loving.

