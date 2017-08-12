Watch Fifth Harmony's Bold 'Angel' Video

A day after Fifth Harmony dropped their new single "Angel," the now-quartet unveiled the video for the Skrillex-produced track.

Despite Camila Cabello's exit in December 2016, the members of Fifth Harmony exude confidence in their second music video as a foursome. The David Camarena-directed clip finds Ally Brooke Dinah Jane Hansen, Lauren Jauregui and Normani Kordei tormenting the dreams of someone who wronged them.

"Angel" is the second single – following "Down" – off the group's upcoming self-titled album, their first LP without Cabello and third overall. Fifth Harmony is out August 25th.

"We've had some highs and some very, very sad lows, but together we’re writing our new narrative," Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke told Seventeen of the group's journey since 2016's 7/27.

Cabello will release her debut solo album The Hurting The Healing The Loving on September 22nd. The album features the Cuban-born singer's recent singles, the Charli XCX and Quavo-penned "OMG" and the Young Thug-featuring "Havana" produced by Pharrell Williams.

