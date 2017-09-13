Watch Fifth Harmony Play 'Flinch' Game With James Corden

James Corden attempted to playfully humiliate Fifth Harmony on Tuesday's Late Late Show, recruiting the girl group for a game of "Flinch." The singers stood behind a plate of glass, holding martinis, and attempted to not spill the beverage as the host fired fruit at them. (Dinah Jane, just shy of legal drinking age at 20, held milk and cookies instead.)

"I'm literally shaking right now," Ally Brooke admitted, as Corden distracted her pre-launch with questions about concert pyrotechnics. Prior to her turn, an equally nervous Normani Kordei asked the host to feel her heart, to which Corden cracked, "I'm not gonna [do that]. It feels inappropriate." All of the contestants fared well, barely spilling an ounce – though Kordei technically cheated by closing her eyes.

Fifth Harmony stuck around to perform recent single "He Like That," assisted by a quartet of limber, handsy back-up dancers. The punchy track highlights the group's recently issued self-titled LP, their first without original member Camila Cabello.

Last week, Fifth Harmony released the music video for "Surprise," featuring the singers styled in glamorous black gowns and diamond jewelry.