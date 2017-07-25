Watch Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane's Buoyant 'Down' on 'Fallon'

Fifth Harmony brought their new single "Down" to The Tonight Show on Monday, revisiting their plinking pop hit with help from Atlanta rapper Gucci Mane.

The performance was an artfully orchestrated group showcase. Lauren Jauregui kicked off the track, intoning amusing, melismatic promises of loyalty ("FBI interrogation/ I would get up there and lie for you"). Dinah Jane Hansen took over lead duties for the pre-hook; as Hansen sang, her three bandmates started interjecting harmonies behind her. All four women chimed in simultaneously during the chorus, before the song shrank suddenly back to a single leader: this time Normani Kordei.

Gucci Mane casually disrupted this seamless flow, sauntering onstage to rap a brief, lackluster verse and then disappearing. Before the performance, the rapper joked on Twitter that he was the "newest member" of the vocal group, replacing Camila Cabello, who departed from Fifth Harmony last year.

Before the show, members of the group debated who was most likely to be caught on the phone or get in trouble in for latest installment of The Tonight Show's "Band Superlatives" segment. There was spirited inter-group debate over each category, though the consensus appeared to be that Jauregui was both addicted to her phone and a troublemaker.

"Down" is the lead single from Fifth Harmony's upcoming eponymous album, their first LP without Cabello. Fifth Harmony is due out August 25th.

