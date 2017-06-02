Watch Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane Debut Breezy New Song 'Down' on 'GMA'

Fifth Harmony recruited Gucci Mane for their smooth, cruise-ready new single, "Down," which they debuted live Friday in Central Park on Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series. The track marks the girl group's first release without original member Camila Cabello, who exited in 2016 to pursue a solo career.

The foursome did some light choreography in their requisite matching ensembles, supported by a live keyboardist and drummer. Vocalist Lauren Jauregui opens the track by describing her ideal companion: "Need somebody with some patience/ Cause you know I've got a temperament," she crooned over lightly tropical synth pulses, rattling snares and soft finger snaps. "And you've got a reputation/ Nothin' that a little love can't fix."

Gucci emerged from a cloud of stage fog, dropping multiple pop culture references on the third verse. "It's just like Bonnie and Clyde just walked in/ A gangster and his bride walked in," he rapped, boasting about his romantic chemistry over distorted bass. "We on the same team and we ballin'/ Got me showin' off my ring like I'm Jordan."



Fifth Harmony also released the studio version of "Down" via all major streaming services and digital retailers. The track, which follows last year's 7/27 LP, is the first single from the group's upcoming third LP.