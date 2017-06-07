Watch Feist Recruit Stephen Colbert for Eerie Spoken Word on 'Century'

Feist recruited Stephen Colbert for an incendiary performance of "Century" on Tuesday's Late Show. The host appeared onstage after the track's fake climax, recreating Jarvis Cocker's eerie spoken-word section from the studio cut.

"A century – how long is that?" Colbert intoned over Feist's ragged guitar noise. "3,155,973,600 seconds. 876 million hours. 36,500 days. Almost as long as one of those endless dark nights of the soul, those nights that never end. When you believe you'll never see the sun rise again; when a single second feels like a century."

After finishing the brooding poem, the comedian comedically bobbed his head back and forth – a stark contrast to the searing, at times dissonant, pummel of the band's extended crescendo.

"Century" appears on Feist's recently issued fifth LP, Pleasure, which also features the raucous title-track. The singer will also reportedly appear on Broken Social Scene's upcoming fifth album, Hug of Thunder, the Canadian indie-rock collective's first record in seven years.

