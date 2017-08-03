Watch Father John Misty's Sad Post-Apocalyptic Earth in Wry New Video

Father John Misty's "Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution" video is a post-apocalyptic scene following a nomad wandering through a desert pocked with discarded protest signs – some of which bear the song's lyrics. He walks through an abandoned city filled with crumbling buildings, blown-out cars and even more protest signs. As the traveler scours the city, he pries a smartphone from a skeleton and adds it to his collection.

Eventually, the traveler comes across a menacing gang of rats, though they're quickly frozen along with the rest of the city as the sun sets. The only other life the traveler encounters is a band of cockroaches partying in a dump. When the traveler finally returns to the outskirts of the city, he plugs his new smartphones into a generator and lays them out to finish the message he beams towards the sky: "Phones 4 Cheap."



Chris Hopewell directed the video. He also recently helmed the stop-motion clips for Radiohead's "Burn the Witch" and Run the Jewels' "Don't Get Captured." Father John Misty is also auctioning off the puppets from the video with proceeds benefiting the Environmental Defense Fund.



"Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution" appears on Father John Misty's most recent album, Pure Comedy. The musician will kick off a new round of North American tour dates August 5th at the Osheaga Music Festival in Montreal, Canada. He'll embark on another leg September 13th at the Blue Hills Bank Pavilion in Boston.