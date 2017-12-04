Watch Father John Misty's Intimate 'Leaving LA' Video

Father John Misty softly strums in the intimate, in-studio video for "Leaving LA," a 13-minute folk epic from his latest LP, Pure Comedy.

The black-and-white clip shows Josh Tillman recording the track, periodically cutting to string players and their conductor. At one point, the singer-songwriter sits silently behind the console, drink in hand, listening to playback. After tracking the winding, self-referential tune, Tillman laughs to himself and says, "cool."

The video's unadorned vibe contrasts with the heavily stylized approach of recent Father John Misty clips. In April, he released an LSD-friendly visual for "Total Entertainment Forever," starring Macaulay Culkin as a Christ-like Kurt Cobain stuck inside a VR game played by George Washington. In August, he issued a post-apocalyptic stop-motion promo for "Things It Would Have Been Helpful to Know Before the Revolution."

Rolling Stone ranked Pure Comedy, Tillman's third LP as Father John Misty, the 19th best album of 2017.