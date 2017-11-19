Watch Eminem Deliver Three-Song Medley on 'SNL'

Eminem delivered a nine-minute, three-song medley during his Saturday Night Live musical guest spot, performing new single "Walk on Water," "Stan" and "Love the Way You Lie."

On all three tracks, singer Skyler Grey filled in for each track's respective guest – Beyoncé, Dido and Rihanna – while also playing piano for "Walk on Water." Eminem and Grey were also backed by a string section and band.

Following the full rendition of "Walk on Water" – which closes with the lyrics "I'm godlike / Me and you are not alike / Bitch, I wrote 'Stan'" – the rapper segued into that Marshall Mathers LP hit before closing out the medley with a few verses from "Love the Way You Lie." Both "Walk on Water" and "Love the Way You Lie" were co-written by Grey.

Bypassing the usual two-segment SNL musical guest format, the medley served as Eminem's entire performance on the Chance the Rapper-hosted episode.

Eminem and Grey previously debuted the live "Walk on Water" at the MTV European Music Awards. The single is expected to appear on Eminem's upcoming album, rumored to be titled Revival.