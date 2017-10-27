Watch Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Trombone Shorty Cover Fats Domino

Elvis Costello, Dr. John, Trombone Shorty and the Nevilles Band paid tribute to the late Fats Domino at the fourth annual Austin City Limits Hall of Fame Inductions & Celebration, which took place Wednesday at the show's home venue, ACL Live at the Moody Theater.

The one-night-only supergroup honored the early rock icon with a rousing version of his 1995 hit "Ain't That a Shame," which Rolling Stone ranked Number 438 on our list of the 500 Greatest Songs of All Time. Costello belted a soulful lead vocal, with Dr. John chiming in on the second verse and Trombone Shorty adding a silky solo.

Domino, a contemporary of early rock architects like Elvis Presley and Chuck Berry, died from natural causes Tuesday at age 89. The iconic singer-songwriter made one hour-long Austin City Limits appearance in 1987, performing a string of hits, including his signature "Blueberry Hill," featured below.





Chris Isaak hosted the 2017 Hall of Fame event, which inducted the Neville Brothers, Roy Orbison and Roseanne Cash. Other performers included Neko Case, Ry Cooder, Brandi Carlile and Raul Malo. Music highlights and inductions from the ceremony will air as part of a special New Year's Eve episode of Austin City Limits.

Domino's peers and those he influenced have paid tribute to him in recent days. "His voice, piano playing and musical style was a huge influence on us," Paul McCartney said. "As one of my favourite rock ‘n’ roll singers, I will remember him fondly and always think of him with that twinkle in his eye."

"It was a very upsetting day to hear about my dear friend Fats," Jerry Lee Lewis said in a statement. "We spent many good times together, from rockin' on the road to spending time in each other's homes for a good downhome country dinner. We're both piano players from Louisiana. I love him, and now I miss him."



"He could make a piano talk," Little Richard tells Rolling Stone. "He could play anything. He's not just a banger. He could really play for real."

