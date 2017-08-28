Watch Eddie Vedder Perform 'Out of Sand' on 'Twin Peaks'

Eddie Vedder served as the now-weekly musical guest on the latest episode of the Twin Peaks revival, where the Pearl Jam singer performed "Out of Sand" live at the series' Bang Bang Bar.

Introduced as Edward Louis Severson – Vedder's birth name – the singer took to the roadhouse's stage with an acoustic guitar and fedora to play the rarely performed track that reflects on the passage of time.

"Now it's gone / And I am who I am / Who I could have been, I will never have the chance / Running out of sand," Vedder sings.

The performance also featured a cameo by actress Sherilyn Fenn, who portrays Audrey Horne in the original series and the revival.

Since its debut during Vedder's solo set at the August 2016 Ohana Festival, "Out of Sand" has only been played live by the singer on three occasions, including twice on a recent European solo tour. Vedder has not formally released the track yet.

Vedder's visit to the Bang Bang Bar adds to the prestigious list of artists to visit the (fictional) tiny Pacific Northwest venue this year, following "The Nine Inch Nails," Chromatics, Au Revoir Simone, the Cactus Blossoms and more.

Vedder was among the surprise additions when David Lynch announced the revival's immense cast list in April 2016. However, as the season wore on, it became evident that Vedder would likely appear only musically in the series.