Watch Ed Sheeran Perform 'Shape Of You' as One-Man-Band on 'Today'

Ed Sheeran took over the Today show Thursday with performances of "Shape of You" and three other songs from his new album ÷ (Divide) as part of the morning program's Citi Concert Series.



With just a guitar, Sheeran delivered a stripped-down version of "Shape of You" during which he deftly reconstructed the song's instrumentals with a loop pedal and delivered an impassioned vocal performance.

Sheeran got more advanced with his one-man-band approach while performing "Galway Girl." The musician struck the body of his guitar and strummed the muted strings to build the track's beat, which served as a proper backbone as he tore through a breathless rendition of his charming Irish love story.

Elsewhere, Sheeran slowed things down for a chilling performance of his poignant Divide ballad "Supermarket Flowers" and enlisted the crowd's help to sing the electrifying hook during "Castle On the Hill."





Sheeran released Divide in March. The record follows his 2014 LP x and 2015 EP compilation, 5. Sheeran recently kicked off a massive North American tour in support of Divide. The trek continues July 7th in Toronto and wraps with a two-night stand in Nashville, Tennessee October 6th and 7th.