Watch Dua Lipa Walk on Water, Strut Around Hotel in 'New Rules' Video

Dua Lipa's friends help the singer avoid a breakup backslide in her swaggering "New Rules" video.

Henry Schofield, who previously helmed the British vocalist's "Lost in Your Light" clip, follows Lipa throughout Miami's Confidante Hotel, as she toils with the idea of giving her ex a second chance. "You know you're gonna wake up in his bed in the morning," she sings over bubbling electronics. "And if you're under him, you ain't getting over him."

Several women appear bedside, giving her the confidence to start fresh – and avoid answering his phone call. The friends drifts from her hotel room to the hallway, where they perform some choreographed moves. They wind up at the pool, where the now-poised Lipa struts across the water's surface.

"New Rules" is the seventh single from her self-titled debut LP, which she released in June. In a statement, Lipa described the track as "the breakup song I wish I had when I was breaking up with someone."

Lipa will open for Bruno Mars for 10 U.S. dates of his 24K Magic World Tour, from September 14th to 30th.