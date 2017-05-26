Dua Lipa and Miguel fly over Los Angeles rooftops in their minimalist "Lost in Your Light" video.

The clip opens with Lipa strutting down the street, soundtracked by the synth-pop single, as passersby join in spasmodic choreography. The singer then levitates and lands on a building, where Miguel croons his guest verse, and the duo float away together as the sky turns overcast. After the song's detour into a hip-hop bridge, Lipa rejoins the backing dancers for some climactic dancing.

"Lost in Your Eyes" highlights Lipa's upcoming, self-titled debut LP, out June 2nd. The album also features the burgeoning vocalist's Chris Martin team-up, "Homesick," along with previously issued singles "Be the One," "Blow Your Mind (Mwah)" and "Hotter Than Hell."

Lipa appeared last month on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, performing "Be the One" and "Thinking 'Bout You."

Miguel released his most recent LP, Wildheart, in 2015. Since then, he's issued several new tracks, including "Come Through and Chill," Black Lives Matter tribute "How Many," The Get Down contribution "Cadillac" and DJ Premier collaboration "2 Lovin U."