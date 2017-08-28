Watch D.R.A.M.'s Surreal 'Gilligan' Video With A$AP Rocky, Juicy J

D.R.A.M. takes over suburban Sixties living rooms as a wacky weatherman in his new "Gilligan" video. Guest rappers A$AP Rocky and Juicy J also appear in clip directed by Nadia Lee Cohen.

The video opens with D.R.A.M.'s weather report – a display of frenetic twerking that delights a young boy and horrifies his parents. In their brief verses, A$AP Rocky and Juicy J hang out with chihuahuas and unveil a mutual superpower: strategically removing women's clothing.

D.R.A.M. issued "Gilligan" in April after teasing the song during a Coachella afterparty. It remains unclear if the track – or recent stand-alone tracks "The Uber Song" and "Group Thang (Demo)" – will be featured on the eventual follow-up to his debut LP, last year's Big Baby D.R.A.M.

In February, the rapper-singer released a quirky, puppet-starring video for that album's "Cute."