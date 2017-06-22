Watch Depeche Mode's Immersive, 360-Degree 'Going Backwards' Video

Depeche Mode unveiled an immersive and intimate 360-degree video for "Going Backwards," which appears on their new album, Spirit.

The Timothy Saccenti-directed clip finds the band performing a live rendition of the ominous cut in a simple studio space with each member spread out in a circle. Despite the separation, the video's interactive element and its array of clever visual effects – from jagged laser lights to hovering photographs of the band – create a sense of cohesion as Depeche Mode perform the slow-burning song.

Depeche Mode also shared a non-360 version of the "Going Backwards" video, which captures the same performance but with more traditional camerawork.

Depeche Mode released Spirit in March, marking their first album since 2013's Delta Machine. The band will embark on a massive world tour in support of the record this summer with a North American leg scheduled to begin August 23rd in Salt Lake City, Utah and wrap October 27th in Edmonton, Canada.