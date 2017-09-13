Depeche Mode frontman Dave Gahan drifts through outer space and Los Angeles streets, finding them equally unsettling, in the band's black-and-white "Cover Me" video. Dutch filmmaker Anton Corbijn, the group's longtime visual collaborator, follows the astronaut singer on a solitary journey, culminating in a beach scene in which a defeated-looking Gahan approaches the waves.

"Cover Me" highlights Depeche Mode's 14th studio album, Spirit, which the trio issued in March. The song's icy synth pads, arpeggiated synth-bass and spectral steel-guitar conjure the feeling of floating in space – or suffering heartbreak. "The air is so cold here/ It's so hard to breathe," Gahan sings. "Better take cover/ Will you cover me?"

In a statement about "Cover Me," the singer told NPR he was surprised how the track unfolded in two thematic halves. "The song is here and then you kind of get in the spaceship and go somewhere else," he said. The "Cover Me" clip follows Depeche Mode's immersive, 360-degree "Going Backwards" video.

The synth-pop band is currently promoting Spirit on a North American tour that stretches until late October. While the trio recently canceled their September 13th concert in Tampa, Florida due to the devastation from Hurricane Irma, they currently plan to move forward with their September 15th show in Miami.