Watch Demi Lovato's Pool Party DJed By Paris Hilton in 'Sorry Not Sorry'

Demi Lovato gathered friends like Paris Hilton, Jamie Foxx and Wiz Khalifa for a raging party at her home in the new video for "Sorry Not Sorry." The track is the singer's first solo release of 2017, having teamed up with Cheat Codes for the tropical hit "No Promises" in the spring.

Related Hear Demi Lovato's Revenge-Soaked New Song 'Sorry Not Sorry' "This is an anthem for anyone who's ever been hated on ... and come out from the other side like a fucking savage!" singer says

With a mixture of grainy home videos and glossy production, Lovato details the extravagant pool party at her home. Partygoers kiss, take selfies and lounge in the pool between shots of a glamorously dressed Lovato in a bubble-filled Jacuzzi on the lawn. Foxx and Khalifa both dance in the crowd while Hilton DJs. At the end, naturally, the cops arrive.

Lovato has yet to reveal any more details about her forthcoming follow-up to 2015's Confident. In support of the single, Lovato embarked on a seven-city house party tour that included guest appearances from the likes of football star Rob Gronkowski and Billy Ray Cyrus.