Watch Demi Lovato, Jimmy Fallon Lip Sync Adele, Taylor Swift

Demi Lovato and Jimmy Fallon carried a "Lip Sync Conversation" on Tuesday's Tonight Show, inserting lyrics from 2017's biggest pop stars – like Adele, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles – into otherwise ordinary banter.

The pre-recorded bit opens with the late-night host greeting Lovato with the opening line from Adele's "Hello" before joining her on a couch. They exchange pleasantries about Fallon's "sipping whiskey" dream (Kygo's "It Ain't Me," featuring Selena Gomez), and the comedian offers his guest some water, which they spill during a fumbled hand-off. ("Look what you made me do," the singer mimes, referencing Taylor Swift's recent single.)

A distraught Fallon admits he's prone to awkward exchanges, what with his "Slow Hands" (Niall Horan), but Lovato tells him to cheer up and "stop [his] crying" (Harry Styles' "Sign of the Times").

From there, the vocalist shifts to her weekend apple-picking plans, noting there are a "thousand reasons why" she loves the activity (Zedd and Alessia Cara's "Stay"). And the host closes the sketch by bringing out his golden retriever puppy named "Despacito" (Luis Fonsi featuring Daddy Yankee).

Lovato recently issued a new single, "You Don't Do It for Me Anymore," the latest preview of her upcoming LP Tell Me You Love Me.