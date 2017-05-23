Watch Demi Lovato Belt 'No Promises' With Cheat Codes on 'Fallon'

Demi Lovato joined electronic-pop trio Cheat Codes for a dance-y, dramatic performance of their collaborative single "No Promises" on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon. The appearance was the live-TV debut of the track, which was released in March.

The song finds Lovato and Cheat Codes' Trevor Dahl trading vocal duties. On Fallon, as the other two members of the EDM trio danced and played keyboards and controllers in the back, Dahl and Lovato sang their romantic, tropical-tinged single to one another and jumped around the stage.

"No Promises" just cracked the Billboard Hot 100, debuting on the chart at Number 95. It is Lovato's first new single of 2017, following her solo tune "Body Say" and Brad Paisley collaboration "Without a Fight" last year. Her most recent full-length album was 2015's Confident.

"No Promises" is Cheat Codes' biggest single in the U.S. so far, though the group broke through in Europe and Australia last year with their Kriss Kross Amsterdam collaboration "Sex."