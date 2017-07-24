Dead Cross Take Brutal Look at Cockfighting in 'Obedience School' Video

Hardcore supergroup Dead Cross take a grisly look at cockfighting in their new video for "Obedience School," a cut off the band's self-titled debut LP.

Dead Cross – featuring Faith No More's Mike Patton, Slayer's Dave Lombardo and Retox's Michael Crain and Justin Pearson – teamed with director Dennis Bersales for the brutal black-and-white visual, which plants the viewer center-ring as roosters attempt to tear each other apart at a south-of-the-border arena.

"This band provokes my aggression," Lombardi previously told Rolling Stone of Dead Cross. "We, Ross included, all have fearless musical mindsets. Our collective résumés definitely reflect that. I believe that when you have musicians in a room that share that particular attribute, it takes you to another level in every way. With this band, I play harder, I play faster, and I play with the fury that this music demands. Each member brings a great deal of intensity and skill to the table. It's invigorating to work with them."

Dead Cross will hit the road starting August 10th for a six-week North American tour in support of their debut album.