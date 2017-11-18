Watch Dead & Company's Wistful 'Uncle John's Band' on 'Late Show'

Dead & Company wrapped up a two-night residency at The Late Show with a wistful rendition of the Grateful Dead's classic "Uncle John's Band."

For their take on the Workingman's Dead track, guitarists John Mayer and Bob Weir and bassist Oteil Burbridge shared lead vocals on the track, with Mayer taking the reins on the guitar solo.

Like the previous night's performance of "Jack Straw," Weir also paid homage to their late frontman by wearing a Jerry Garcia shirt for the Ed Sullivan Theatre visit.

Dead & Company – which pairs Grateful Dead superfan Mayer with the Dead's Bob Weir, Mickey Hart and Bill Kreutzmann alongside Burbridge and keyboardist Jeff Chimenti – kicked off their fall tour this week with a pair of gigs at New York's Madison Square Garden. The 15-date jaunt concludes December 8th in Sunrise, Florida.

The band also previously announced their three-concert getaway in Riviera Maya, Mexico in February 2018.