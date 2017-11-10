Watch De La Soul's Behind-the-Scenes 'Royalty Capes' Video

De La Soul document their resilience in the innovative hip-hop group's new "Royalty Capes" video. The clip opens with group member Dave detailing his battle with congestive heart failure. "I'm ready just to get back to the stage," the rapper says. "I miss that. I love traveling. I love being around my guys. I want that back."

Related Inside De La Soul's Experimental, Crowd-Funded Comeback LP "That element of not knowing what you're doing ... it felt like '3 Feet High and Rising'"

Director J Anders Urmacher then tracks the group throughout their sprawling world tour, highlighting audiences and scenery in locations like Nice, France; Sète, France; Rotterdam, Holland; Brussels, Belgium; Toronto and London.

Actress-poet Gina Loring appears sporadically in black-and-white shots, delivering the song's smooth poem.

The funky, sax-laden "Royalty Capes" is the third track from De La Soul's crowd-funded 2016 LP And the Anonymous Nobody to receive a visual, following the surreal spot for Little Dragon team-up "Drawn" (which Urmacher also helmed) and the wedding-set "Memory of … (Us)" video, featuring Estelle and Pete Rock.