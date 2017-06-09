Watch De La Soul, Little Dragon's Disturbing New 'Drawn' Video

De La Soul follow a tortured New York City artist from creative spark to suicide in the new video for "Drawn," featuring Little Dragon.

Directed by J Anders Urmacher, the clip begins peacefully with the artist practicing ballet and drawing in her apartment. But the video grows darker and more surreal as it plays, with the woman destroying her own canvases – angrily scratching off the eyes from her drawing of a man's face.

Little Dragon vocalist Yukimi Nagano commands the track for the first four minutes, crooning in her trademark ambient-R&B style over pizzicato strings and piano. But after the character hangs herself, both the arrangement and visuals shift. De La Soul rapper Posdnuos performs his climactic verse in a mysterious theater setting before the sound and lighting fade to black.

"Drawn" appears on De La Soul's ninth LP, 2016's and the Anonymous Nobody… The group is currently behind the album, with a lengthy stretch of international and U.S. festival dates lined up through the summer and early fall.