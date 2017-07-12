Watch David Gilmour's Historic Concert in 'Live at Pompeii' Trailer

David Gilmour returns to one of the most famous sites in Pink Floyd and world history in the dazzling new trailer for David Gilmour Live at Pomeii. The upcoming concert film will air one night only September 13th in over 2,000 movie theaters around the world.

Filmmaker Gavin Elder directed the new movie, which captures Gilmour's performances at the Pompeii Amphitheater on July 7th and 8th, 2016. The film features performances of tracks from Gilmour's last two solo albums, 2006's On an Island and 2015's Rattle That Lock alongside Pink Floyd classics like a rare live rendition of "The Great Gig In the Sky." In the trailer, Gilmour tears through The Wall's "Comfortably Numb," unleashing its heroic guitar solo amidst a stunning light show.

Gilmour and Pink Floyd famously recorded their 1972 concert film Live at Pompeii at the Pompeii Amphitheater with director Adrian Maben. Gilmour tells Rolling Stone that returning to the Amphitheater 45 years later conjured up memories of playing with Pink Floyd keyboardist and co-founder, Richard Wright, who died in 2008.



"It's a place of ghosts and I couldn't help but think of playing there – with Rick – it's a sense of revisiting history," Gilmour says. "What I like to do is to play in beautiful places where people have a sense of the majesty of the building that is being performed in and that will add to the memories they take away and retain thereafter."

Tickets are on sale for screenings of David Gilmour Live at Pompeii via the film's website. Additional participating theaters will be announced soon, while fans living in an area without a screening can request the film through a form on the film's website.