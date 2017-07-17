Watch Dave Grohl Listen to Old Foo Fighters Demos in Deleted Doc Outtake

Dave Grohl unearths a pair of Foo Fighters demos, "Watered It Down" and "Slackers Password," in a hilarious outtake from the Seattle episode of 2014 HBO documentary miniseries, Sonic Highways.

In the intimate scene, producer Barrett Jones – who co-produced Foo Fighters' self-titled 1995 debut LP – hosts the songwriter at his Laundry Room recording studio. Between reminiscing about their friendship and ogling Jones' guitars, Grohl listens back to the demos with a series of awkward expressions, as if flipping through an old high school yearbook.

"Watered Down" is highlighted by a bizarre vocal take in which Grohl repeatedly shouts the song's title in a goofy voice. "Interesting … and weird," he comments after hearing the track. The more intricate "Slackers Password" showcases Grohl's nimble drumming and opens with another goofy vocal aside. "I kind of remember that now," he says.

Earlier this year, Jones uploaded more deleted scenes featuring early Grohl songs "Gods Look Down," "Rent (Jerky Boys)" and "Floaty."

Foo Fighters will release their ninth album, Concrete and Gold, on September 16th. The band worked with acclaimed pop producer Greg Kurstin (Adele, Tegan and Sara) on the LP, which they'll promote this fall with a tour launching October 14th in Richmond, Virginia.

The record will feature lead single "Run," along with two songs the band have debuted onstage: "Dirty Water," premiered earlier this month in Paris, and "La Dee Da," unveiled at an Icelandic festival in June.