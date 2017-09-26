Watch Dave Chappelle, Ed Sheeran's Rowdy Cover of Radiohead's 'Creep'

On September 19th, Dave Chapelle and Ed Sheeran both performed in Washington D.C. before coming together at an afterparty to deliver an unlikely, but raucous rendition of Radiohead's "Creep." Now, footage of the impromptu jam session at the Eighteenth Street Lounge has surfaced, along with video of Sheeran and a backing band performing Stevie Wonder's "Superstition" and Bill Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine."

Chappelle has a penchant for covering "Creep," previously unleashing his rendition at a Saturday Night Live afterparty and while onstage with Erykah Badu. At the Eighteenth Street Lounge, Sheeran opened the song on both vocals on guitar, though Chappelle quickly took the mic, raising his bottle and belting the track alongside French musician Frédéric Yonnet.



Later, Sheeran took lead on "Superstition," while Yonnet transformed the song's famous clavinet melody into a bluesy harmonica riff. As the song came to a close, Sheeran deftly transitioned into Withers' "Ain't No Sunshine," eliciting a smile of recognition from Chappelle as he strummed the opening chords.





In an interview with Bethesda, Maryland's 94.7 FM, Sheeran said he and Chappelle first jammed together two years ago. The singer-songwriter had just finished a show at Wembley Stadium in London and happened upon a warehouse party where Chappelle was performing on stage with a band. The harmonica player recognized Sheeran and pulled him on stage to play. "Ever since then, when he has jams and he's in town, I go and jam," Sheeran said.