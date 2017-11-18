Watch Dap-Kings' Poignant Sharon Jones Tribute on 'Fallon'

The Dap-Kings remembered their late frontwoman Sharon Jones with a poignant musical tribute on The Tonight Show Friday, one day before the first anniversary of Jones' death following a battle with pancreatic cancer.

The performance opened with an instrumental rendition of their "Sail On!" before Dap-Kings guitarist Binky Griptite addressed the Tonight Show audience about Jones' just-released posthumous LP Soul of a Woman.

"It features a woman who's known as the brightest star on the Daptones' soul universe, and unfortunately our sister is not here to celebrate with us tonight, but we're gonna have a celebration anyway," Griptite told the audience.

With that, the Dap-Kings stopped performing and moved the needle onto a record player that had Jones and the Dap-Kings' "Searching for a New Day," from Soul of a Woman, at the ready. As the vinyl spun, archival footage of Jones in concert was projected on the stage's video screens.

For the song's final moments, the Dap-Kings performed alongside the video of Jones behind them before circling back to "Sail On!" to close out the emotional tribute.