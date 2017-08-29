Watch Dan Auerbach's Suburban Noir 'Stand By My Girl' Video

A suburban femme fatale brutally dumps the men in her life in the cheeky and sinister new video for Dan Auerbach's "Stand By My Girl."

The Allister Ann-directed clip boasts a strong Fifties aesthetic and stars Ellia Sophia and J.D. Wilkes as a husband and wife leading an ostensibly normal life, until the husband grows suspicious after reading a report about a missing man in the local paper. Suddenly, all of his wife's actions are fraught with danger, from her decision to place the salt shaker next to the rat poison to the way she viciously trims her roses and casually sits on the edge of the tub and uses a hair dryer while her husband bathes.

After an especially vigorous pillow fluffing, the husband goes to bed petrified. The clip then quickly cuts to the wife filling a hole in her backyard and ends with the arrival of her next victim: A very unsuspecting Auerbach, who sits at the kitchen table and flips through the newspaper.

"Stand By My Girl" appears on Auerbach's latest solo effort, Waiting On a Song. Auerbach has a handful of fall tour dates lined up, including several shows with singer-songwriter John Prine. The musician also recently teamed with blues singer Robert Finely to craft the soundtrack for the graphic novel, Murder Ballads.