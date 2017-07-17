Watch Coldplay Honor Immigrants With 'Miracles (Someone Special)' Video

Coldplay celebrate the fearless spirit of immigrants with their new lyric video for "Miracles (Someone Special)," featuring Big Sean.

Director Ben Mor, who previously helmed the band's "Hymn for the Weekend" clip, pairs Chris Martin's uplifting lyrics about historical heroes with vintage photos of U.S. immigrants from the 19th and 20th centuries.

"Miracles (Someone Special)" highlights Coldplay's Kaleidoscope EP, which also features new songs "Hypnotised," "All I Can Think About Is You," the Brian Eno collaboration "Aliens" and a remix version of "Something Just Like This," their collaborative hit with the Chainsmokers.



The five-track release, which follows the band's 2015 LP, A Head Full of Dreams, is out now digitally, with a physical release following on August 4th.

Coldplay's ongoing world tour continues throughout November. A run of North American dates kicks off August 1st at New York City's MetLife Stadium.

