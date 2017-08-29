Watch Coldplay Dedicate New Song 'Houston' to Hurricane Victims

Coldplay debuted a new country song, "Houston," as a tribute to the city as it continued to endure the deluge of Hurricane Harvey. The band performed the track during their Miami concert Monday, just days after the storm forced them to postpone their Friday performance in Houston.

Related Beyonce Pledges to Give Hurricane Harvey Aid to Hometown Houston "My heart goes out to my hometown, Houston, and I remain in constant prayer for those affected and for the rescuers," singer says

In a fan-shot clip, singer Chris Martin said, "This is because we all grew up loving country music, and of course that's kind of what we think about when we think about Texas. So if you'll bear with us this is a new song and we'll never play this again. It's a one-off and it's called 'Houston.' We’re gonna sing it in Miami for everybody here, and we're gonna send it over there to everyone who missed the show."

The simple tune found Martin dreaming of a return to Texas while guitarist Jonny Buckland picked out an airy array of open-range licks. "I am dreaming of when I get back to Texas," Martin sang, "Corpus Christi, Harris County, Galveston/ There's a harmony that hums down there in Houston/ Oh, Houston, got to keep on keepin' on."

Coldplay plan on rescheduling their Houston concert, though the band has yet to announce any details. Their current North American tour continues through October 8th.